Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Volume Tops $668,205.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $41.91 million and $668,205.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,033,553,228 coins and its circulating supply is 7,336,776,376 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

