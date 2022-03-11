Sentivate Market Capitalization Reaches $33.61 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $265,539.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00105172 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

