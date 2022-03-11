ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.41

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $87.96, with a volume of 156925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

