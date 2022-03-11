SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $26.89 on Friday. SGS has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

