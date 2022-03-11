Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.77, with a volume of 71711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.59.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.
About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
See Also
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.