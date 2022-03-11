Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.04. The company had a trading volume of 686,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.