Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

SHEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 10,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

