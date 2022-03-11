Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Down 2.4%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 309,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,503,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.94 million and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

