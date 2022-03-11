ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 57.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $165.40 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -551.33 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

