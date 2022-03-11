Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 361.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

