Shopping (SPI) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $6.98 or 0.00018005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $5.98 million and $2.00 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,205 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

