Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rises By 200.0%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 173,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,130. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

