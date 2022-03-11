Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declines By 74.5%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDYY stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($375.00) to €340.00 ($369.57) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

