Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Expands By 290.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,300 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the February 13th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.4 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

