Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 245.5%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

