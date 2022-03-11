Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 245.5%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.41.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
