Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 247.7%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 247.7% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

AMS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 6,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,573. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

