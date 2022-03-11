Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 281.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Avalon Advanced Materials (Get Rating)
