Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 281.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.