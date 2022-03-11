Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNR) Decreases By 66.1%

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 13th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNNR opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Banner Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Banner Acquisition Corp. is based in Lehi, Utah.

