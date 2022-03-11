Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Declines By 66.7%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BLPG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Blue Line Protection Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Blue Line Protection Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.