Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Decreases By 63.0%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $18.19 on Friday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

