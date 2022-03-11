Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Grows By 358.3%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.19. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 18.06 and a 1 year high of 21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.