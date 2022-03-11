Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Declines By 67.3%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLABF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.