Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Grows By 310.2%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,471. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

