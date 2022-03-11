Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Drops By 63.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 550,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. Danaos has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $834,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaos by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

