Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Increases By 188.5%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,578,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eco-Tek Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,031,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577,164. Eco-Tek Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Eco-Tek Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco-Tek Group (ETEK)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.