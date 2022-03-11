Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Increases By 188.5%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,578,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eco-Tek Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,031,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577,164. Eco-Tek Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

