Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Declines By 68.4%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EFGSY remained flat at $$19.64 on Friday. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

EFGSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($129.13) to €125.60 ($136.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($130.43) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eiffage from €106.00 ($115.22) to €112.00 ($121.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

