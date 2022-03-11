Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 76.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.
OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.95.
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
