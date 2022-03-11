Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 71.4%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XNGSY stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

