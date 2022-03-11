Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expands By 211.9%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the February 13th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exicure by 48.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XCUR. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.