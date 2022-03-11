Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 301.1%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 301.1% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.57 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.
