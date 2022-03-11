Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 301.1%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 301.1% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.57 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

