Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Decreases By 71.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,379 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

