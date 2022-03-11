Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Expands By 234.7%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, a growth of 234.7% from the February 13th total of 1,216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.2 days.

GWLIF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

GWLIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

