Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Expands By 349.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the February 13th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,911.0 days.

Shares of GPAGF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Gruma has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

About Gruma

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

