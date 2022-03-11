Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Expands By 349.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the February 13th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,911.0 days.
Shares of GPAGF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Gruma has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.90.
About Gruma (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gruma (GPAGF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.