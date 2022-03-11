Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 283.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 127,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

