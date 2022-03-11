Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Grows By 266.7%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IFNY remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Infinity Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.