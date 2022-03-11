Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Grows By 266.7%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IFNY remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Infinity Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

