Short Interest in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Decreases By 63.3%

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

IQMDU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

