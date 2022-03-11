Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Expands By 191.2%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IPCIF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

About Intellipharmaceutics International (Get Rating)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.