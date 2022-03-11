Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 301.8%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $43.88 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

