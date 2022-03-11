Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Increases By 278.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 122,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.76.
