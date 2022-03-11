Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Rises By 233.3%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of JSCPY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726. JSR has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

