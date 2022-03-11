Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Expands By 230.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesselrun Resources (KSSRF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.