Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Expands By 230.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

