Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Grows By 192.7%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €182.00 ($197.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €190.00 ($206.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($208.70) to €193.00 ($209.78) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

