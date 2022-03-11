Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Grows By 192.7%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €182.00 ($197.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €190.00 ($206.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($208.70) to €193.00 ($209.78) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.