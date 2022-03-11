Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Declines By 74.1%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

