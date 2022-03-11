Short Interest in Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) Decreases By 74.2%

Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LCW remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Learn CW Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

