Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Increases By 228.6%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LFER traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,314. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

