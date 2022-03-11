Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Expands By 200.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JSGRY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. LIXIL has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

