Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 321.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.16%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

