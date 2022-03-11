Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Declines By 71.9%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Makita stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 72,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.96. Makita has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

