Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 340.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRRTY. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 55,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2001 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

