Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Drops By 63.3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MRPRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.75 ($13.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

